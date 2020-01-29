Markets
Silicon Laboratories Q4 Profit Declines, Results Miss View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) on Wednesday reported that its fourth-quarter net income decreased to $9.72 million or $0.22 per share from $15.15 million or $0.35 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share for the latest-quarter were $0.84. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter grew to $219.44 million from $215.53 million last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $222.07 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, Silicon Laboratories forecast reported earnings in a range of loss of $0.03 per share and earnings of $0.07 per share, adjusted earnings of $0.57 to $0.67 per share, and revenue of $209 million to $219 million.

The Street expects the company to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter on revenues of $213.61 million.

