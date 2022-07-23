Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Silicon Laboratories's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of April 2022 Silicon Laboratories had US$528.1m of debt, an increase on US$434.3m, over one year. But it also has US$1.93b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$1.41b net cash.

NasdaqGS:SLAB Debt to Equity History July 23rd 2022

A Look At Silicon Laboratories' Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Silicon Laboratories had liabilities of US$246.2m due within a year, and liabilities of US$589.9m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.93b and US$79.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$1.18b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Silicon Laboratories is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Silicon Laboratories has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

We also note that Silicon Laboratories improved its EBIT from a last year's loss to a positive US$15m. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Silicon Laboratories can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Silicon Laboratories may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last year, Silicon Laboratories burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Silicon Laboratories has US$1.41b in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. So we are not troubled with Silicon Laboratories's debt use. Of course, we wouldn't say no to the extra confidence that we'd gain if we knew that Silicon Laboratories insiders have been buying shares: if you're on the same wavelength, you can find out if insiders are buying by clicking this link.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.