Silicon Laboratories Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB):

Earnings: $25.361 million in Q4 vs. -$3.098 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.76 in Q4 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.98 per share Revenue: $257.325 million in Q4 vs. $208.680 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.07 to $1.17 Next quarter revenue guidance: $242 to $252 Mln

