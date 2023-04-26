News & Insights

Markets
SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

April 26, 2023 — 07:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $13.967 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $22.907 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Silicon Laboratories Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $37.637 million or $1.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $246.787 million from $233.814 million last year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $13.967 Mln. vs. $22.907 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.41 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.11 -Revenue (Q1): $246.787 Mln vs. $233.814 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.98 to $1.08 Next quarter revenue guidance: $238 Mln to $248 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLAB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.