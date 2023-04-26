Silicon Laboratories Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $13.967 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $22.907 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Silicon Laboratories Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $37.637 million or $1.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $246.787 million from $233.814 million last year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $13.967 Mln. vs. $22.907 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.41 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.11 -Revenue (Q1): $246.787 Mln vs. $233.814 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.98 to $1.08 Next quarter revenue guidance: $238 Mln to $248 Mln

