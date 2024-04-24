Silicon Laboratories Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB):

Earnings: -$56.526 million in Q1 vs. $13.967 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.77 in Q1 vs. $0.41 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Silicon Laboratories Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$29.326 million or -$0.92 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.98 per share Revenue: $106.375 million in Q1 vs. $246.787 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: -$0.58 to -$0.70 Next quarter revenue guidance: $135 Mln to $145 Mln

