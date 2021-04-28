Silicon Laboratories Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.91 per share

(RTTNews) - Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit totaled $13.51 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $2.24 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Silicon Laboratories Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $41.69 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.9% to $255.51 million from $214.88 million last year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Revenue (Q1): $255.51 Mln vs. $214.88 Mln last year.

