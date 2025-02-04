SILICON LABORATORIES Earnings Results: $SLAB Reports Quarterly Earnings

SILICON LABORATORIES ($SLAB) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, missing estimates of -$0.11 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $166,250,000, missing estimates of $169,406,016 by $-3,156,016.

SILICON LABORATORIES Insider Trading Activity

SILICON LABORATORIES insiders have traded $SLAB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM G BOCK sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $281,540

BRANDON TOLANY (Sr VP WW Sales & Marketing) sold 845 shares for an estimated $97,175

SILICON LABORATORIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of SILICON LABORATORIES stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

