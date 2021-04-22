Markets
SLAB

Silicon Lab To Sell Infrastructure And Automotive Biz To Skyworks For $2.75 Bln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) Thursday said it has agreed to sell its infrastructure and automotive business to Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) for $2.75 billion. Shares of Silicon Laboratories jumped 6% following the news.

The deal includes Silicon Labs' power/isolation, timing and broadcast products, intellectual property and associated employees.

Silicon Labs expects to receive $2.3 billion in proceeds from the deal and will return about $2 billion to shareholders through a combination of special dividends and buybacks.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, the company said.

"The outcome of this deal is a measurable testament to the industry-leading solutions and strong financial performance the world-class infrastructure and automotive team delivered the last 25 years," said Silicon Labs CEO Tyson Tuttle.

Silicon Labs also said it expects its first-quarter revenues to be about $255 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate revenues of $242.11 million.

Skyworks said it expects the deal to be immediately accretive and to accelerate the path to Skyworks achieving its target financial model.

SLAB closed Thursday's trading at $144.65, down $3.30 or 2.23%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, gained $9.35 or 6.46%, in the after-hours trade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SLAB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular