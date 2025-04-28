SILICOM Earnings Results: $SILC Reports Quarterly Earnings

SILICOM ($SILC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of -$0.37 per share, beating estimates of -$0.38 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $14,390,000, missing estimates of $14,652,300 by $-262,300.
SILICOM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of SILICOM stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC removed 166,564 shares (-29.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,716,658
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 64,390 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,050,200
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC added 31,990 shares (+44.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $521,756
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 28,395 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $463,122
- WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC added 24,278 shares (+44.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $395,974
- SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP added 20,727 shares (+4.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $338,057
- MORGAN STANLEY added 18,135 shares (+19.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $295,781
