Silica Holdings (SLCA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Silica Holdings (SLCA) closed at $11.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.92% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the commercial silica producer had lost 3.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Silica Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Silica Holdings is projected to report earnings of $0.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 259.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $406.62 million, up 42.74% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Silica Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.55% lower within the past month. Silica Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Silica Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.84, so we one might conclude that Silica Holdings is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

