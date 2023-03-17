Silica Holdings (SLCA) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Silica Holdings (SLCA) closed at $10.94, marking a -0.18% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the commercial silica producer had lost 8.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 6.89%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.02%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Silica Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Silica Holdings is projected to report earnings of $0.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2400%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $432.2 million, up 41.76% from the year-ago period.

SLCA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $1.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +45.76% and +11.79%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Silica Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 19.44% higher. Silica Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Silica Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.37. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.84.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

