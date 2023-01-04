Silica Holdings (SLCA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Silica Holdings (SLCA) closed the most recent trading day at $11.80, moving +1.9% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the commercial silica producer had lost 3.9% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.98% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Silica Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Silica Holdings to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 268.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $410.12 million, up 43.97% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Silica Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Silica Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Silica Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.47 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.88.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SLCA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

