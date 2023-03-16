Silica Holdings (SLCA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Silica Holdings (SLCA) closed the most recent trading day at $10.96, moving +0.74% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.76% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the commercial silica producer had lost 7.95% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 7.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.94% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Silica Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Silica Holdings is projected to report earnings of $0.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2400%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $432.2 million, up 41.76% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $1.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +45.76% and +11.79%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Silica Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.44% higher within the past month. Silica Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Silica Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.33 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.9, so we one might conclude that Silica Holdings is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SLCA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

