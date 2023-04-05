Silica Holdings (SLCA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Silica Holdings (SLCA) closed at $12.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.64% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.88%.

Coming into today, shares of the commercial silica producer had lost 6.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 2.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.48%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Silica Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.22, up 1200% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $431.42 million, up 41.5% from the prior-year quarter.

SLCA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $1.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.73% and +11.74%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Silica Holdings should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.12% lower. Silica Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Silica Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.54. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.3, so we one might conclude that Silica Holdings is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.