Silica Holdings (SLCA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Silica Holdings (SLCA) closed at $11.89, marking a +1.36% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the commercial silica producer had lost 5.02% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Silica Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.46, up 2400% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $432.2 million, up 41.76% from the year-ago period.

SLCA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $1.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +45.76% and +11.74%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Silica Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Silica Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Silica Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.82. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.99.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

