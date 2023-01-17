Silica Holdings (SLCA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Silica Holdings (SLCA) closed the most recent trading day at $12.52, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the commercial silica producer had gained 7.03% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 9.71% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Silica Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.35, up 259.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $406.62 million, up 42.74% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Silica Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.55% lower. Silica Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Silica Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.67 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.65.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.