Silgan (SLGN) Up 0.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Silgan Holdings (SLGN). Shares have added about 0.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Silgan due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Silgan's Earnings In Line, Sales Top Estimates in Q4

Silgan Holdings reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 38 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, the figure remained flat, year on year.

Including one-time items, the company’s earnings per share came in at 31 cents compared with the prior-year quarter’s 34 cents.

Total revenues declined 2.1% year over year to $1,048.3 million. However, the top-line figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,019 million. This downside resulted from lower volumes in the metal container and closures businesses due to customers pre-buy out activity in the prior-year quarter in the wake of metal inflation in 2019, the pass through of lower raw material costs in the plastic container and closures businesses, and unfavorable foreign-currency translation impact. These negatives were partly offset by the pass through of higher raw material and other manufacturing costs in the metal container business, favorable product mix sold in the closures business and higher volumes in the plastic container business.

Cost and Margins

In fourth-quarter 2019, cost of goods sold went down 2.8% to $891.7 million from the prior year’s $918.1 million. Gross profit improved 2.7% year over year to $156.6 million. Gross margin came in at 14.9% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 14.2%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses flared up 2.7% year over year to $82 million during the fourth quarter. Adjusted operating income was up 3% to $74.7 million from $72.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Operating margin was 7.1% in the reported quarter compared with 6.8% witnessed in the prior-year quarter.

Segment Performance

Revenues in the Metal Containers segment edged down 0.2%, year over year, to $568.3 million. The segment’s adjusted operating income increased 6.4% year over year to $33 million.

The Closures segment’s revenues declined 4.1% year over year to $332.6 million. Adjusted operating income for the segment was $42.2 million in the final quarter of 2019, down 9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

In the Plastic Containers segment, revenues dropped to $147.4 million from the $154.2 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The segment reported an adjusted operating profit of $12 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s $10.2 million.

Financial Updates

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $203.8 million at the end of 2019, significantly up from $72.8 million witnessed at the end of 2018. Cash flow from operating activities were $507.3 million during the 12-month period ended Dec 31, 2019 compared with the $506.5 million recorded in the prior-year comparable period.

2019 Results

Silgan Holdings’ 2019 adjusted earnings were $2.16, up 3.8% from the prior year. Earnings also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15. Including rationalization charges, the company’s earnings per share came in at $1.74, down from the prior-year quarter’s $2.01.

Total revenues inched up 0.9% year over year to $4.49 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.47 billion. The improved performance stemmed from higher net sales in the metal container business, partly offset by a decrease in net sales in the closures and plastic container businesses.

Outlook

Silgan now expects adjusted earnings per share between $2.28 and $2.38 for the current year. The mid-point of the guidance indicates year-over-year increase of 8% from $2.16 in 2019. Segment income across all businesses is anticipated to benefit from higher pension income, solid unit volumes and continued manufacturing efficiencies. Current-year free cash flow is estimated at $275 million as compared with 2019’s $271.7 million. These estimates do not include any impact from the recently-announced binding offer for Albea's dispensing business.

In 2020, net sales in the metal container business are expected to decrease, year on year. Unit volumes in the business are anticipated to increase as compared with the 2019 levels, owing to customer pre-buy activity, continued growth in pet food volumes, and more normal fruit and vegetable pack in Europe.

Net sales in the closures business are projected to decrease in the ongoing year compared with 2019, mainly due to the pass through of lower raw material costs, partly negated by unit volume growth in anticipation of a more normal European fruit and vegetable pack and continued growth in dispensing systems units. Moreover, current-year net sales in the plastic container business are expected to decline from 2019 levels thanks to the pass through of lower raw material costs, partly muted by volume growth.

Silgan is expanding its footprint-optimization plan in the metal container business to reduce capacity and drive cost reductions. In sync with this, the company is likely to shut down six manufacturing facilities over a three-year period.

For the first quarter of 2020, Silgan now expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of 45 cents to 50 cents compared with the 46 cents recorded in first-quarter 2019. The quarterly results are expected to benefit from higher pension income and continued manufacturing efficiencies across all businesses, higher unit volumes in the metal container and closures businesses and lower interest costs.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended upward during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Silgan has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a C. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision has been net zero. Notably, Silgan has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

