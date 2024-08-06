Silgan (SLGN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Dip Y/Y

Silgan Holdings Inc. SLGN reported adjusted earnings of 88 cents per share in second-quarter 2024, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of adjusted earnings of 87 cents. The bottom line improved 6% year over year and was within the company’s guidance of 82-92 cents.



Including one-time items, earnings were 71 cents per share, flat with the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues decreased 3.2% year over year to $1.38 billion. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 billion. The downside was driven by contractual pass-through of lower raw material costs.

Costs & Margins

In second-quarter 2024, the cost of goods sold decreased 4.4% year over year to $1.13 billion. The gross profit increased 2.4% to $256 million. The gross margin was 18.5% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 17.5%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were $108 million in the reported quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s $102 million. The company reported an operating income of $142 million in the quarter compared with $144 million in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted operating profit was $165 million in the second quarter of 2024, which was 2.8% higher than $161 million in the prior-year quarter. The adjusted operating margin was 12% in the reported quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s 11.3%.

Segmental Performances

Revenues in the Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment were up 1% year over year to $565 million in the second quarter. The upside was driven by higher volume and mix, as well as a double-digit improvement in dispensing products. The gains were offset by lower prices and unfavorable foreign currency translation. The adjusted operating income for the segment was $93 million compared with $77 million in second-quarter 2023.



The Metal Containers segment’s revenues declined 8% year over year to $651 million due to lower price and mix, partially offset by higher volume. The segment’s adjusted operating income was $58.5 million, a 22.7% decline from the prior-year quarter’s $76 million.



In the Custom Containers segment, revenues were $165 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $156 million. The increase was driven by higher volumes. The segment reported an adjusted operating income of $22.5 million, up from the previous-year quarter’s $18.5 million.

Cash Flow & Cash Position

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $303 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024 compared with $643 million at the end of 2023. The company used around $527 million in cash from operating activities in the first six months of 2024 compared with an outflow of $812 million in last year’s comparable period.

2024 Outlook

Silgan expects 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) between $3.55 and $3.75. Volumes in all segments are expected to improve from the 2023 reported levels. The company had recorded an adjusted EPS of $3.40 in 2023.



For third-quarter 2024, SLGN anticipates an adjusted EPS of $1.20-$1.30.

Price Performance

Silgan’s shares have gained 11.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 10.4% growth.



Zacks Rank

SLGN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

How Did SLGN’s Industry Peers Fare in Q2?

Ball Corporation BALL reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of 74 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73 cents. The bottom line improved 21% year over year.



Total sales were $2.96 billion compared with $3.07 billion (the figure is exclusive of the company's former aerospace business) in the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.07 billion. Results reflect the contractual pass-through of lower aluminum costs, partially offset by higher volumes in North and Central America, and EMEA.



Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK posted second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.81, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59. The bottom line exceeded the company’s EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.65. It improved 8% year over year.



Net sales totaled $3.04 billion, down 2.2% from the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. The downside was caused by lower volumes across most businesses and unfavorable foreign currency translation. Higher beverage can shipments in the Americas Beverage segment offset some of the impacts.



O-I Glass, Inc. OI reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of 44 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents. On a year-over-year basis, earnings fell 50%, reflecting lower demand.



Revenues were $1.73 billion, down 8.5% from the year-ago quarter mainly due to lower average selling prices, unfavorable foreign currency translation and decreased sales volume. The top line missed the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Sales volume (in tons) declined 4.5%.

