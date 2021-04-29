Silgan (SLGN) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

Silgan Holdings Inc. SLGN reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents. The bottom line also improved 31.5% year over year and met the higher range of the company’s adjusted earnings guidance of 65-75 cents. Solid demand for personal care, hygiene and health care products and an early recovery in the fragrance market led to the encouraging results.



Including one-time items, earnings for the manufacturer of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods came in at 66 cents per share compared with the 52 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.



Total revenues improved 20.2% year over year to $1,238 million on higher sales across its business segments. Further, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,220 million. The company witnessed volume growth of 9% in each of the Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment and Metal Container segment.

Cost and Margins

During first-quarter 2021, cost of goods sold climbed 20.3% to $1,017 million from the prior-year quarter. Gross profit improved 20% year over year to $222 million. Gross margin came in at 18%, flat year over year.



Selling, general and administrative expenses flared up 8% year over year to $97.4 million during the March-end quarter. Operating income shot up 24.5% year over year to $127 million. Operating margin improved to 10.2% in the reported quarter compared with the prior-year period’s 9.9%.

Segment Performance

Revenues in the Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment were up 42.5% year over year to $509 million. The segment’s operating income increased 46.6% year over year to $66 million.



The Metal Containers segment’s revenues increased 8.8% year over year to $554 million. Operating income for the segment amounted to $46 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $48 million.



In the Custom Containers segment, revenues came in at $175 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $165 million. The segment reported an operating profit of $25 million, reflecting an improvement of 13.6% from the year-earlier quarter.

Financial Updates

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $190 million at the end of first-quarter 2021 compared with $615 million at the end of the prior-year quarter. The company utilized around $172 million cash in operating activities during the March-end quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s $168 million.

2021 Outlook

Silgan estimates adjusted earnings per share for 2021 to lie between $3.30 and $3.45. The mid-point of the range indicates a 10.3% year-over-year improvement.



Silgan anticipates adjusted earnings per share to lie between 75 cents and 85 cents in second-quarter 2021. The guidance assumes continued strong product demand, which will be partly offset by lagged pass through of resin and other raw-material cost inflation. The company reported earnings per share of 85 cents in second-quarter 2020.

Price Performance

Silgan’s shares have gained 19.6%, in a year’s time, compared with the industry’s rally of 47.3%.





