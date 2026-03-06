Silgan (SLGN) Down 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Silgan Holdings (SLGN). Shares have lost about 6.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Silgan due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Silgan Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Silgan reported adjusted earnings of 67 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 65 cents. The bottom line decreased 21% year over year but was within the company’s guidance of 62-72 cents.

Including one-time items, earnings were 17 cents per share compared with 42 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues increased year over year to $1.47 billion from the prior-year quarter’s $1.41 billion. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 billion.

SLGN’s Q4 Costs & Margins

In fourth-quarter 2025, the cost of goods sold increased 3.7% year over year to $1.22 billion. The gross profit increased 5.7% to $253 million. The gross margin was 17.2% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 16.9%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $120 million, down 3.5% year over year. The company reported an adjusted operating income of $151 million compared with $152 million in the prior-year quarter. The operating margin was 10.3% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 10.7%.

Silgan Holdings’ Q4 Segmental Performance

Revenues in the Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment rose 0.7% year over year to $644 million. Results were driven by the Weener acquisition and higher organic volumes. The adjusted EBITDA for the segment was $135 million compared with $134 million in fourth-quarter 2024.

The Metal Containers segment’s revenues improved 10.7% year over year to $676 million due to favorable price/mix. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $64 million, a decrease from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $62 million.

In the Custom Containers segment, revenues were $149 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $162 million. The segment reported an adjusted EBITDA of $25 million, up from the previous-year quarter’s $27 million.

SLGN’s Cash Flow & Cash Position

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.841 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $0.82 billion at the end of 2024. SLGN generated $730 million of cash in operating activities compared with $722 million in 2024.

2025 Performance

Silgan Holdings reported adjusted earnings of $3.72 per share in 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.70. The bottom line increased 3% year over year and was within the company’s guidance of $3.66-$3.76. Including one-time items, earnings were $2.70 per share compared with $2.58 in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues increased year over year to $6.48 billion from the prior year’s $5.85 billion. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.46 billion.

Silgan Holdings’ 1Q & 2026 Outlook

The company expects adjusted earnings per share guidance to be between $3.70 and $3.90 for 2026, indicating an increase of 2% at the mid-point. For first-quarter 2026, SLGN anticipates adjusted EPS between 70 cents and 80 cents. It posted EPS of 82 cents in the year-ago quarter.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, Silgan has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. However, the stock has a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Silgan has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

