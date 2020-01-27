Silgan Reports Binding Offer To Buy Albea's Dispensing Business - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) has signed a binding offer to acquire Albea's dispensing business for $900 million. It is a global supplier of highly engineered pumps, sprayers and foam dispensing solutions to major branded consumer goods product companies in the Beauty and Personal Care markets.

"This proposed acquisition would significantly enhance the scope and breadth of our market leading closures franchise by bringing new products and capabilities in the highly engineered dispensing category, such as fine lotion dispensing solutions for skin care," said Tony Allott, CEO.

Silgan expects the proposed deal to be accretive to earnings and free cash flow per share in 2020, excluding the impact of purchase accounting adjustments.

