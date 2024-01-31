Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.76, changing hands as high as $47.50 per share. Silgan Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLGN's low point in its 52 week range is $38.11 per share, with $55.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.90.

