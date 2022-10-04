Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.66, changing hands as high as $43.85 per share. Silgan Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLGN's low point in its 52 week range is $38.18 per share, with $48.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.83.

