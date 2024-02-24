Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Price Target Increased by 9.32% to 55.19

The average one-year price target for Silgan Holdings (NYSE:SLGN) has been revised to 55.19 / share. This is an increase of 9.32% from the prior estimate of 50.49 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 51.51 to a high of 65.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.04% from the latest reported closing price of 45.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 679 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silgan Holdings. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLGN is 0.21%, a decrease of 5.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.96% to 97,186K shares. The put/call ratio of SLGN is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,343K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,053K shares, representing an increase of 17.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLGN by 10.89% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,467K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,220K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLGN by 85.12% over the last quarter.

JMVSX - JPMorgan Mid Cap Value Fund Class I holds 2,894K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,611K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,542K shares, representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLGN by 7.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,580K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,578K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLGN by 4.48% over the last quarter.

Silgan Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan is a leading supplier of rigid packaging for consumer goods products with annual net sales of approximately $4.5 billion in 2019. Silgan operates 100 manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Company is a leading supplier of metal containers in North America and Europe for food and general line products. The Company is also a leading worldwide supplier of metal and plastic closures and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, personal care, home and beauty products. In addition, the Company is a leading supplier of plastic containers for shelf-stable food and personal care products in North America.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.