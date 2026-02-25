Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Price Target Increased by 10.58% to 55.15

The average one-year price target for Silgan Holdings (NYSE:SLGN) has been revised to $55.15 / share. This is an increase of 10.58% from the prior estimate of $49.88 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $48.28 to a high of $63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.86% from the latest reported closing price of $48.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 606 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silgan Holdings. This is an decrease of 139 owner(s) or 18.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLGN is 0.17%, an increase of 3.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.76% to 119,781K shares. The put/call ratio of SLGN is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,274K shares representing 8.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,597K shares , representing an increase of 18.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLGN by 86.86% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,400K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,226K shares , representing an increase of 63.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLGN by 163.15% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,881K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,257K shares , representing an increase of 21.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLGN by 7.82% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,816K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,028K shares , representing an increase of 27.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLGN by 33.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,751K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,683K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLGN by 3.02% over the last quarter.

