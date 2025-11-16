Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Price Target Decreased by 13.78% to 51.17

The average one-year price target for Silgan Holdings (NYSE:SLGN) has been revised to $51.17 / share. This is a decrease of 13.78% from the prior estimate of $59.34 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $55.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.69% from the latest reported closing price of $37.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 751 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silgan Holdings. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 2.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLGN is 0.18%, an increase of 3.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.89% to 118,115K shares. The put/call ratio of SLGN is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,597K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,775K shares , representing an increase of 23.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLGN by 4.31% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,605K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,457K shares , representing an increase of 20.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLGN by 86.37% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,881K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,257K shares , representing an increase of 21.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLGN by 7.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,751K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,683K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLGN by 3.02% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,648K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,646K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLGN by 0.01% over the last quarter.

