Silgan Holdings Q2 Earnings Top Estimates on Rise in Metal Containers

Silgan Holdings Inc. SLGN reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 98 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents by 2.08%. The bottom line declined 3% from $1.01 in the year-ago quarter.



Including one-time items, earnings were 72 cents per share compared with earnings of 83 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Silgan Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Silgan Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Silgan Holdings Inc. Quote

Net revenues increased 6.8% year over year to $1.64 billion and surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion by 1.54%. Higher raw-material cost pass-throughs supported revenues, while high-single-digit growth in fragrance dispensing products and pet food metal containers stood out operationally.

SLGN’s Q2 Costs & Margins

In second-quarter 2026, the cost of goods sold increased 8.7% year over year to $1.35 billion. Gross profit declined 1.4% to $295 million. The gross margin was 17.9% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 19.4%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were $127 million, up 4.1% year over year. The company reported an adjusted operating income of $185.3 million compared with $193 million in the prior-year quarter. The adjusted operating margin was 11.3% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 12.5%.

Silgan Holdings’ Q2 Segmental Performance

Revenues in the Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment rose 1.7% year over year to $714 million. Results benefited from the pass-through of higher raw-material and other costs and favorable foreign currency translation but were partially offset by lower volumes and an unfavorable product mix. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $146.9 million compared with $145.5 million in second-quarter 2025.



The Metal Containers segment’s revenues improved 13% year over year to $764 million due to the contractual pass-through of higher raw-material and manufacturing costs. Volumes were comparable with the prior-year quarter, as growth in pet food markets was offset by weaker fruit, vegetable and soup volumes. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $86.2 million compared with $84.4 million in the prior-year quarter.



In the Custom Containers segment, revenues increased 2.9% year over year to $165.5 million. Favorable price and product mix aided revenues, partially offset by a 4% decline in volumes. The segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $35.2 million, up from the previous-year quarter’s $33.6 million.

SLGN's Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

Silgan had cash and cash equivalents of $0.35 billion at June 30, 2026, compared with $1.08 billion at the end of 2025. Total debt was $4.83 billion, up from $4.35 billion at year-end.



The company used $993.9 million of cash in operating activities during the first six months of 2026 compared with $904.9 million in the prior-year period. Capital expenditure was $146.7 million versus $155.7 million a year earlier.



SLGN used $993.9 million in cash in operating activities compared with an outflow of $904.9 million in the first six months of 2025.

Silgan Holdings Reaffirms 2026 Outlook

SLGN reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted earnings guidance of $3.73-$3.93 per share. The midpoint implies growth of 3% from the adjusted earnings of $3.72 per share reported in 2025.



The company also maintained its free cash flow forecast of $450 million and capital expenditure estimate of $310 million.

For the third quarter, SLGN expects adjusted earnings of $1.21-$1.31 per share compared with $1.22 in the year-ago period.

SLGN Stock’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have lost 11% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 12.1%.

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Silgan Holdings’ Zacks Rank

SLGN currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performances of Other Packaging Stocks

Packaging Corporation of America PKG reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.35 per share, falling 5.2% year over year but beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31. The bottom line also came above Packaging Corp’s guidance of $2.33.



Packaging Corp’s revenues increased 14.7% year over year to $2.49 billion and surpassed the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion by 3.6%. Total corrugated products shipments reached an all-time quarterly record, rising 24.3% both per day and in total from the prior-year quarter.



Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK posted second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.49 per share, up 15.8% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15 by 15.81%.



Crown Holdings revenues increased 16.5% to $3.67 billion and beat the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion by 9.88%. Global beverage can volumes rose 5%, led by 6% growth in Europe and 5% growth in the Americas. This was partially offset by softer demand in Latin America.



Sonoco Products Company SON reported adjusted earnings of $1.51 per share in the second quarter of 2026, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 by 2.72%. The figure rose 10.2% from $1.37 in the year-ago quarter. Pricing actions, favorable foreign-exchange movements and productivity gains helped offset the softer volume/mix during the quarter.



Sonoco’s revenues of $1.885 billion declined 1.3% year over year and missed the consensus mark of $1.886 billion by 0.05%. Sonoco’s top line declined from the prior-year period primarily due to the absence of sales from the ThermoSafe business, which was divested in November 2025.

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