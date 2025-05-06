Silgan Holdings Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Shares Rise 4%

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. SLGN moved up 4% since reporting record adjusted earnings of 82 cents per share in first-quarter 2025 on Wednesday, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents. The bottom line increased 19% year over year and was within the company’s guidance of 74-84 cents.



Including one-time items, earnings were 63 cents per share compared with 52 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Total revenues increased year over year to $1.467 billion from the prior-year quarter’s $1.317 billion. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.471 billion by 0.29%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

SLGN’s Q1 Costs & Margins

In first-quarter 2025, the cost of goods sold increased 9.4% year over year to $1.2 billion. The gross profit increased 21% to $270 million. The gross margin was 18.4% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 17%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were $129 million, up 28.5% year over year. The company reported an adjusted operating income of $158.3 million compared with $135.5 million in the prior-year quarter. The operating margin was 10.8% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 10.3%.

Silgan Holdings’ Q1 Segmental Performance

Revenues in the Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment rose 25.2% year over year to $671 million. Results were driven by strong performance from the Weener acquisition and higher organic volume/mix. The adjusted operating income for the segment was $99 million compared with $78 million in first-quarter 2024.



The Metal Containers segment’s revenues improved 1.8% year over year to $628 million due to higher volumes. The segment’s adjusted operating income was $69 million, a 7.7% increase from the prior-year quarter’s $64 million.



In the Custom Containers segment, revenues were $167 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $164 million. Higher volumes due to business awards aided revenues. The segment reported an adjusted operating income of $33.3 million, up from the previous-year quarter’s $29.3 million.

SLGN’s Cash Flow & Cash Position

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $353 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025 compared with $823 million at the end of 2024. SLGN used $683 million of cash in operating activities compared with an outflow of $548 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Silgan Holdings’ 2Q & 2025 Outlook

SLGN expects 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) between $4.00 and $4.20. Volumes in all segments are expected to improve from the 2024 actuals.



For second-quarter 2025, SLGN anticipates adjusted EPS between 98 cents and $1.08.

SLGN Stock’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have gained 18.7% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 6.1%.

Silgan Holdings’ Zacks Rank

SLGN currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of Other Packaging Stocks in Q1

Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.67, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22 by a solid margin of 37%. The bottom line marked a 64% year-over-year surge. Crown Holdings’ growth was driven by higher beverage can shipments across the Americas and Europe, enhanced manufacturing efficiencies, and cost savings from the company’s restructuring initiatives.



CCK’s net revenues in the quarter totaled $2.89 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.87 billion. The figure also marked an improvement of 3.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.78 billion. The upside was driven by increased beverage can shipments in the Americas and European Beverage. These gains were, however, partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency impacts.



Packaging Corporation of America PKG reported an adjusted EPS of $2.31 in the first quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21. The bottom line increased 34% year over year. The figure was above the company’s guidance of $2.21.



The upside primarily resulted from higher prices and mix in the Packaging and Paper segments, and volumes in the Packaging segment. Including one-time items, earnings in the reported quarter were $2.26 per share compared with the prior-year quarter’s $1.63.



Packaging Corp’s revenues in the first quarter rose 8.2% year over year to $2.141 billion. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.140 billion.



Amcor Plc AMCR reported a third-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended March 31, 2025) adjusted EPS of 18 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the year-ago quarter.



Amcor’s revenues dipped 2.3% year over year to $3.33 billion. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.49 billion. While volumes were in line with last year, the price/mix contributed slightly positively to revenues The overall decline was attributed to the unfavorable impact of approximately 2% related to foreign exchange rates and a 1% negative impact of items affecting comparability, which were offset by a favorable impact of approximately 1% associated with the pass-through of higher raw material costs.

