Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SLGN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SLGN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.57, the dividend yield is 1.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLGN was $42.57, representing a -4.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.55 and a 26.62% increase over the 52 week low of $33.62.

SLGN is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Ball Corporation (BLL) and International Paper Company (IP). SLGN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.01. Zacks Investment Research reports SLGN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.4%, compared to an industry average of 19%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the slgn Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SLGN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SLGN as a top-10 holding:

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML)

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (HSMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMLV with an increase of 3.16% over the last 100 days. JSML has the highest percent weighting of SLGN at 1.99%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.