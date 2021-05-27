Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SLGN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $42.27, the dividend yield is 1.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLGN was $42.27, representing a -5.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.55 and a 37.78% increase over the 52 week low of $30.68.

SLGN is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Ball Corporation (BLL) and International Paper Company (IP). SLGN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.91. Zacks Investment Research reports SLGN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.46%, compared to an industry average of 11.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SLGN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SLGN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SLGN as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ISMD with an increase of 22.74% over the last 100 days. XMLV has the highest percent weighting of SLGN at 1.47%.

