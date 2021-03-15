Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SLGN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLGN was $42.01, representing a -1.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.83 and a 70.46% increase over the 52 week low of $24.65.

SLGN is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and Ball Corporation (BLL). SLGN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.77. Zacks Investment Research reports SLGN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.83%, compared to an industry average of 11.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SLGN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SLGN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SLGN as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS)

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMLV with an increase of 18.85% over the last 100 days. CWS has the highest percent weighting of SLGN at 4.32%.

