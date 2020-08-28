Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SLGN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SLGN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.12, the dividend yield is 1.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLGN was $38.12, representing a -2.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.99 and a 54.68% increase over the 52 week low of $24.65.

SLGN is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and Ball Corporation (BLL). SLGN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.26. Zacks Investment Research reports SLGN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 31.94%, compared to an industry average of 8.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SLGN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SLGN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SLGN as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS)

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CWS with an increase of 27.63% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SLGN at 10000%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.