Silgan Holdings Inc. Reports Rise In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $113.3 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $100.1 million, or $0.93 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Silgan Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $130.0 million or $1.22 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.5% to $2.01 billion from $1.74 billion last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $0.62 - $0.72 Full year EPS guidance: $3.66 to $3.76

