Silgan Holdings Inc. Reports Drop In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $75.8 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $89.0 million, or $0.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Silgan Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $103.7 million or $0.98 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $1.643 billion from $1.539 billion last year.

Silgan Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $75.8 Mln. vs. $89.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.72 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue: $1.643 Bln vs. $1.539 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.21 To $ 1.31 Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.73 To $ 3.93

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