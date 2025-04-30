SILGAN HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $SLGN Reports Quarterly Earnings

SILGAN HOLDINGS ($SLGN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $0.82 per share, beating estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $1,466,700,000, missing estimates of $1,501,263,101 by $-34,563,101.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SLGN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SILGAN HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

SILGAN HOLDINGS insiders have traded $SLGN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM J GREENLEE (President and CEO) sold 125,000 shares for an estimated $6,840,762

ANTHONY J ALLOTT sold 98,394 shares for an estimated $5,304,420

ROBERT B LEWIS (EVP, Corp. Dev. & Admin.) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,064,334

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SILGAN HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of SILGAN HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SILGAN HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SLGN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for SILGAN HOLDINGS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SLGN forecast page.

SILGAN HOLDINGS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SLGN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SLGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Strong Buy from Raymond James set a target price of $60.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $63.0 on 12/19/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.