SILGAN HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $SLGN Reports Quarterly Earnings

SILGAN HOLDINGS ($SLGN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $0.82 per share, beating estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $1,466,700,000, missing estimates of $1,501,263,101 by $-34,563,101.
SILGAN HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
SILGAN HOLDINGS insiders have traded $SLGN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADAM J GREENLEE (President and CEO) sold 125,000 shares for an estimated $6,840,762
- ANTHONY J ALLOTT sold 98,394 shares for an estimated $5,304,420
- ROBERT B LEWIS (EVP, Corp. Dev. & Admin.) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,064,334
SILGAN HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of SILGAN HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 2,608,851 shares (+13864.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $135,790,694
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 895,528 shares (+764.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,612,232
- FMR LLC added 767,944 shares (+12.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,971,485
- UBS GROUP AG added 676,817 shares (+955.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,228,324
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 656,923 shares (+12.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,192,842
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 584,840 shares (+87.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,440,922
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 455,381 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,702,581
SILGAN HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SLGN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024
SILGAN HOLDINGS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SLGN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SLGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Strong Buy from Raymond James set a target price of $60.0 on 04/22/2025
- Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $63.0 on 12/19/2024
