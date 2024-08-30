Silgan Holdings About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (SLGN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/3/24, Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.19, payable on 9/17/24. As a percentage of SLGN's recent stock price of $51.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SLGN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.47% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLGN's low point in its 52 week range is $38.11 per share, with $52.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.24.

In Friday trading, Silgan Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

