Silgan Hldgs Earnings Preview

Silgan Hldgs (NYSE:SLGN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-10-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Silgan Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25.

Anticipation surrounds Silgan Hldgs's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.45% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Silgan Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.86 0.66 0.58 1.12 EPS Actual 0.88 0.69 0.63 1.16 Price Change % 2.0% 1.0% 1.0% 3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Silgan Hldgs were trading at $51.16 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Silgan Hldgs

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Silgan Hldgs.

A total of 6 analyst ratings have been received for Silgan Hldgs, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $57.5, suggesting a potential 12.39% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Greif and Berry Global Gr, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Greif, with an average 1-year price target of $77.8, indicating a potential 52.07% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Berry Global Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $75.0, implying a potential 46.6% upside. Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Greif and Berry Global Gr, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Silgan Hldgs Outperform -3.18% $256.00M 3.97% Greif Buy 9.31% $290.40M 4.28% Berry Global Gr Neutral -2.11% $601M 5.79%

Key Takeaway:

Silgan Hldgs ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Discovering Silgan Hldgs: A Closer Look

Silgan Holdings manufactures about half of the metal food containers in North America. Its major customers include Campbell Soup, Nestle, and Del Monte. Silgan's other business segments include plastic dispensers and containers for personal and healthcare products and a closures business that manufactures metal and plastic lids and caps.

Financial Milestones: Silgan Hldgs's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Silgan Hldgs's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.18%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Silgan Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.51%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Silgan Hldgs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.97% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Silgan Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.0%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Silgan Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.03, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Silgan Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.