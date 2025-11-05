Silgan Authorized Share Repurchase Up To $500 Mln Of Stock

(RTTNews) - Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN), a packaging solutions provider, Wednesday announced that it is authorized to buy back up to an aggregate of $500 million of the company's stock through December 31, 2029.

"This new authorization replaces our prior authorization which had approximately $25 million remaining for common stock repurchases.", commented Adam Greenlee, chief executive officer of Silgan.

In pre-market activity, Silgan shares are trading at $39.85, up 3.21% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.