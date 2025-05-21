Silexion's SIL204 Completes Key Preclinical Studies In KRAS-Mutant Cancers

(RTTNews) - Silexion Therapeutics Corp (SLXN), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on RNA interference or RNAi therapies for KRAS-driven cancers, has completed preclinical studies of its next-generation candidate SIL204 in colorectal, lung, and pancreatic cancer models.

The studies evaluated SIL204 in KRAS-mutant cancer cell lines, including GP2D (colorectal), A427 (lung), and Panc-1 (pancreatic), expanding its scope beyond pancreatic cancer.

The company is finalizing its data analysis and expects to release comprehensive results in the coming days.

SIL204 is designed to inhibit KRAS mutations, one of the most common and challenging oncogenic drivers in solid tumors.

These mutations are implicated in approximately 90 percent of pancreatic cancers, 45 percent of colorectal cancers, and 35 percent of non-squamous non-small-cell lung cancers.

This preclinical milestone supports SIL204's potential in a treatment landscape with aglobal marketopportunity exceeding $30 billion annually.

If positive, the results could significantly broaden Silexion's development strategy across multiple high-impact cancer indications.

Silexion's pipeline also includes LODER, a first-generation RNAi therapy that has shown encouraging results in a Phase 2 trial for non-resectable pancreatic cancer.

Currently, SLXN is trading at $0.91, up by 0.41 percent on the Nasdaq.

