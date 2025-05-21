BioTech
SLXN

Silexion's SIL204 Completes Key Preclinical Studies In KRAS-Mutant Cancers

May 21, 2025 — 02:21 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Silexion Therapeutics Corp (SLXN), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on RNA interference or RNAi therapies for KRAS-driven cancers, has completed preclinical studies of its next-generation candidate SIL204 in colorectal, lung, and pancreatic cancer models.

The studies evaluated SIL204 in KRAS-mutant cancer cell lines, including GP2D (colorectal), A427 (lung), and Panc-1 (pancreatic), expanding its scope beyond pancreatic cancer.

The company is finalizing its data analysis and expects to release comprehensive results in the coming days.

SIL204 is designed to inhibit KRAS mutations, one of the most common and challenging oncogenic drivers in solid tumors.

These mutations are implicated in approximately 90 percent of pancreatic cancers, 45 percent of colorectal cancers, and 35 percent of non-squamous non-small-cell lung cancers.

This preclinical milestone supports SIL204's potential in a treatment landscape with aglobal marketopportunity exceeding $30 billion annually.

If positive, the results could significantly broaden Silexion's development strategy across multiple high-impact cancer indications.

Silexion's pipeline also includes LODER, a first-generation RNAi therapy that has shown encouraging results in a Phase 2 trial for non-resectable pancreatic cancer.

Currently, SLXN is trading at $0.91, up by 0.41 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SLXN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.