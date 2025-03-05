Silexion Therapeutics Reports Positive Data From SIL204 In Pancreatic Cancer Models

(RTTNews) - Silexion Therapeutics (SLXN) announced positive data from preclinical studies of SIL204, its RNA interference (RNAi) therapy, in orthotopic pancreatic cancer models.

These findings show that subcutaneously administered SIL204 effectively reduces both primary tumor growth and metastatic spread, representing a significant advancement in its development.

The data comes from orthotopic models, which closely mimic human disease by implanting human pancreatic cancer cells directly into the pancreas.

SIL204 demonstrated strong efficacy in various pancreatic cancer cell lines, including those with different KRAS mutation profiles. In particular, the treatment resulted in:

-- A ~70 percent reduction in tumor cell numbers in the AsPC-1 model (KRAS G12D mutation).

-- A dose-dependent reduction in tumor size in Panc-1 models (KRAS G12D mutation).

-- An ~80% reduction in tumor burden in the BxPC-3 model (KRAS wild-type).

Moreover, metastatic spread was significantly reduced across several secondary organs, including the liver, intestine, spleen, and stomach, marking the first demonstration of SIL204's ability to address metastasis.

Silexion is now working on an updated development plan based on these findings, with an emphasis on systemic delivery through subcutaneous administration.

These results are expected to accelerate the company's clinical development strategy for SIL204.

"This breakthrough data demonstrates the potential of SIL204 in both primary tumors and metastatic disease," said Ilan Hadar, Chairman and CEO of Silexion. "We are excited to advance SIL204 into further development, as we move closer to offering an innovative treatment for pancreatic cancer."

Currently, SLXN is trading at $1.32 up by 19.90 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.