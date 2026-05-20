BioTech
SLXN

Silexion Therapeutics Posts Wider Q1 Loss, Advances SIL204 Into Phase 2/3 Trials; Stock Up

May 20, 2026 — 05:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Silexion Therapeutics Corp. (SLXN), a clinical-stage company pioneering RNA interference (RNAi) therapies for KRAS-driven cancers, reported first-quarter 2026 financial results and outlined progress in advancing its lead candidate SIL204 into Phase 2/3 clinical development for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the company recorded a net loss of $2.7 million, compared with a net loss of $1.7 million in the same period of 2025, reflecting higher R&D and G&A expenses.

Research and development costs rose to $1.4 million, from $0.6 million, driven by toxicology studies, GMP manufacturing, and clinical trial preparations.

General and administrative expenses increased to $1.4 million, from $1.1 million, largely due to professional services and share-based compensation.

Cash and cash equivalents stood at $2.4 million as of March 31, 2026. Subsequent warrant exercises and equity transactions in May 2026 generated approximately $1.0 million in gross proceeds, raising shareholders' equity above Nasdaq's $2.5 million minimum requirement and restoring compliance with listing standards.

Pipeline Update

Silexion highlighted several milestones for SIL204, its next-generation siRNA therapy designed to silence mutated KRAS, a driver in about 90% of pancreatic cancers:

-Israeli Ministry of Health approval to initiate a Phase 2/3 trial in locally advanced pancreatic cancer, marking SIL204's transition into clinical-stage development.

-Clinical Trial Application submitted to Germany under the EU Clinical Trials Information System, with Germany serving as the Reporting Member State.

-Trial initiation planned for Q2 2026, beginning with a safety run-in cohort of approximately 18 patients, followed by expansion into a randomized cohort of approximately 166 patients. The study will evaluate SIL204 in combination with standard chemotherapy using dual-route administration (intratumoral plus systemic).

CEO Ilan Hadar described the developments as a "defining moment" in Silexion's evolution, noting the company's advancement from preclinical to clinical-stage development across two major regulatory jurisdictions.

The company implemented a 1-for-15 reverse stock split on July 28, 2025.

SLXN closed Tuesday's trading at $0.26, down 1.65%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $0.63, up 135.65%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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