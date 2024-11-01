News & Insights

Silexion Therapeutics initiated with a Buy at Maxim

November 01, 2024 — 07:55 am EDT

Maxim initiated coverage of Silexion Therapeutics (SLXN) with a Buy rating and 30c price target. The company is several years away from data and commercialization in developing SIL-204, an updated formulation of its prior LODER therapy, but the two approved KRAS inhibitors were given Accelerated Approval on objective response rates, and it expects to initiate Phase 3 studies in 2026, the analyst tells investors in a research note. KRAS gene therapy is also a hot space in cancer research as Mirati Therapeutics who initially developed Krazati was acquired by Bristol Meyers Squibb (BMY), the firm added.

