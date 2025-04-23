Silexion Therapeutics Enters Strategic Collaboration with Catalent to Advance SIL204 Development for KRAS-Driven Cancers

Silexion Therapeutics partners with Catalent to enhance SIL204 formulation for KRAS-driven cancer therapies, targeting human trials by 2026.

Silexion Therapeutics Corp. has announced a strategic partnership with Catalent to advance the development of its RNA interference therapy, SIL204, aimed at treating KRAS-driven cancers. Catalent will handle formulation development and clinical manufacturing for SIL204 at its facility in Limoges, France, with a focus on optimizing delivery methods for both primary tumors and metastases. This collaboration follows promising preclinical results showing SIL204's efficacy in reducing tumor growth and metastasis in pancreatic cancer models. Silexion plans to initiate human clinical trials in 2026 and will conduct additional studies throughout 2025 leading to potential regulatory submissions in Israel and the European Union.

Potential Positives

Silexion has entered a strategic collaboration with Catalent, a leader in advanced delivery technologies, enhancing the development potential of its next-generation siRNA candidate, SIL204.

The focus on both systemic and intratumoral delivery formulations for SIL204 reflects a comprehensive approach to target KRAS-driven cancers more effectively, building on recent promising preclinical data.

The partnership is aimed at initiating human clinical trials in the first half of 2026, indicating a clear timeline for advancing SIL204 through critical stages of development.

This collaboration leverages Catalent's expertise in formulation development, which could significantly improve SIL204's stability, bioavailability, and delivery precision, enhancing its therapeutic potential.

Potential Negatives

Collaboration with Catalent may indicate Silexion lacks the internal capabilities or resources to develop SIL204 independently, which could raise concerns about the company's operational strengths.

Forward-looking statements highlight significant uncertainties and risks regarding the successful completion of preclinical studies and the initiation of clinical trials, which could negatively impact investor confidence.

Potential regulatory submission timelines may create pressure on the company to deliver results quickly, which could affect the quality of their research and development efforts.

FAQ

What is the focus of Silexion's collaboration with Catalent?

The collaboration focuses on formulation development and clinical manufacturing for Silexion's siRNA candidate, SIL204, targeting KRAS-driven cancers.

When does Silexion plan to initiate human clinical trials for SIL204?

Silexion aims to initiate human clinical trials for SIL204 in the first half of 2026.

What are KRAS mutations and why are they important?

KRAS mutations are critical drivers of various cancers, including pancreatic, colorectal, and lung cancers, targeted by Silexion's therapies.

What is the significance of SIL204's preclinical data?

Preclinical data demonstrates SIL204's efficacy in reducing tumor growth and metastasis in pancreatic cancer models, showcasing its therapeutic potential.

Where is Catalent's facility for this collaboration located?

Catalent's collaboration with Silexion will take place at its facility in Limoges, France, specializing in clinical biologics formulation development.

Full Release



Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silexion Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: SLXN) (“



Silexion



” or the “



Company



”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering RNA interference (RNAi) therapies for KRAS-driven cancers, today announced a strategic collaboration with Catalent, a global leader in advanced delivery technologies, clinical development, and manufacturing solutions for therapeutics.





Under the agreement, Catalent will conduct formulation development and clinical manufacturing activities for Silexion's next-generation siRNA candidate, SIL204, at its state-of-the-art facility in Limoges, France. The collaboration will focus on optimizing both the systemic and intratumoral delivery formulations of SIL204, supporting Silexion's recently announced dual-route development strategy designed to target both primary tumors and metastases in KRAS-driven cancers.





This collaboration builds upon Silexion's recently reported breakthrough preclinical data demonstrating SIL204's significant efficacy in reducing both primary tumor growth and metastatic spread in clinically relevant orthotopic pancreatic cancer models. SIL204 targets a broad spectrum of KRAS mutations (including G12D, G12V, G12R, Q61H, and G13D), which are critical drivers in pancreatic, colorectal, and lung cancers.





"Our collaboration with Catalent represents a significant advancement in our SIL204 development program," said Ilan Hadar, Chairman and CEO of Silexion Therapeutics. "Following our recent promising preclinical results and the unveiling of our expanded development plan, we look forward to this partnership advancing the optimization of SIL204's formulation for both systemic and intratumoral delivery routes. Catalent's expertise in complex formulation development will be instrumental as we work toward our goal of initiating human clinical trials in the first half of 2026."





Catalent's Limoges facility is its European center of excellence for clinical biologics formulation development and drug product manufacturing, specializing in complex injectable formulations. The collaboration will leverage Catalent's extensive experience in developing sustained-release technologies to enhance SIL204's therapeutic potential through improved stability, bioavailability, and delivery precision.





This collaboration is part of Silexion's comprehensive strategy to advance SIL204 through preclinical development and into clinical trials, with plans to conduct additional toxicology and pharmacodynamic studies throughout 2025, followed by potential regulatory submissions to the Israel Ministry of Health in the second half of 2025 and to the European Union in the first half of 2026.











About Silexion Therapeutics







Silexion Therapeutics is a pioneering clinical-stage, oncology-focused biotechnology company developing innovative RNA interference (RNAi) therapies to treat solid tumors driven by KRAS mutations, the most common oncogenic driver in human cancers. The Company's first-generation product, LODER™, has shown promising results in a Phase 2 trial for non-resectable pancreatic cancer. Silexion is also advancing its next-generation siRNA candidate, SIL204, designed to target a broader range of KRAS mutations and showing significant potential in preclinical studies. The Company remains committed to pushing the boundaries of therapeutic innovation in oncology, with a focus on improving outcomes for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. For more information please visit:



https://silexion.com









Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this communication, including statements regarding Silexion's business strategy, collaboration with Catalent, and plans to initiate further studies and make regulatory submissions are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by terminology such as "may", "should", "could", "might", "plan", "possible", "project", "strive", "budget", "forecast", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and actual results or events may differ materially from those projected or implied in those statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) Silexion's ability to successfully complete preclinical studies and initiate clinical trials; (ii) Silexion's strategy, future operations, financial position, projected costs, prospects, and plans; (iii) the impact of the regulatory environment and compliance complexities; (iv) expectations regarding future partnerships or other relationships with third parties; (v) Silexion's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash, including its ability to obtain additional capital; and (vi) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by the company, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 18, 2025. Silexion cautions you against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect current beliefs and are based on information currently available as of the date a forward-looking statement is made. Forward-looking statements set forth herein speak only as of the date they are made. Silexion undertakes no obligation to revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, except as otherwise required by law.











Company Contact







Silexion Therapeutics Corp





Ms. Mirit Horenshtein Hadar, CFO







mirit@silexion.com













Capital Markets & IR Contact







Arx Capital Markets





North American Equities Desk





silexion@arxadvisory.com



