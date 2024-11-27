Silexion Therapeutics Corp trading halted, news pending

19:50 EST Silexion Therapeutics (SLXN) Corp trading halted, news pending
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SLXN:
- PayPal, Estee Lauder downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Silexion Therapeutics initiated with a Buy at Maxim
- Silexion Therapeutics reports breakthroughs from SIL-204 preclinical studies
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.