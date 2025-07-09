Silexion Therapeutics Corp. Reports Positive Preclinical Data for SIL204 in Lung Cancer, Advancing Towards Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial

Silexion Therapeutics reports positive preclinical results for SIL204 in lung cancer, advancing dual-route administration and preparing for upcoming clinical trials.

Silexion Therapeutics Corp. announced promising preclinical data for its RNA interference therapy, SIL204, which has shown significant efficacy against human lung cancer cell lines with KRAS G12D mutations. The company is conducting an additional study on a new KRAS mutation and plans to initiate a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in Q2 2026 for treating KRAS-driven solid tumors. SIL204 aims to silence the production of oncogenic KRAS genes, potentially offering a novel treatment approach for cancers like pancreatic, colorectal, and lung cancers, where KRAS mutations are prevalent. The use of Silexion's lipid-conjugated delivery system enhances the drug's ability to penetrate tumor cells, addressing a critical barrier in RNAi technology. The findings support the therapeutic potential of SIL204 as a versatile treatment option in a market worth over $30 billion annually.

Potential Positives

Announcement of new positive preclinical data showing significant efficacy of SIL204 in human lung cancer cell lines, reinforcing the drug's potential as a treatment for KRAS-driven cancers.

Details on a new study investigating SIL204's efficacy on an untested KRAS mutation indicate ongoing commitment to research and innovation, with potential for broader application as a pan-KRAS treatment.

Validation of SIL204's lipid-conjugated delivery system enhances its therapeutic delivery capabilities, addressing a significant challenge in RNAi technology for solid tumors.

Preparation for a Phase 2/3 clinical trial to commence in Q2 2026 signifies progress in the drug development pipeline, with potential implications for addressing a large market given the prevalence of KRAS mutations in various cancers.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains multiple forward-looking statements that introduce significant uncertainty regarding Silexion's ability to complete ongoing studies and initiate future clinical trials, which could affect investor confidence.

Silexion highlighted the potential for SIL204 but did not provide concrete data from the ongoing studies, which may fail to assure stakeholders of its viability in treating KRAS-driven cancers.

The mention of potential regulatory hurdles and the need for additional capital raises concerns about Silexion's financial stability and operational viability moving forward.

FAQ

What is SIL204 and its significance in cancer treatment?

SIL204 is Silexion's RNA interference therapy targeting KRAS mutations, potentially providing a new treatment option for various KRAS-driven cancers.

What are the latest findings on SIL204's efficacy?

Recent preclinical data shows SIL204 significantly inhibits lung cancer cells with KRAS G12D mutations, indicating robust therapeutic potential.

When will Silexion initiate clinical trials for SIL204?

Silexion plans to begin a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for SIL204 in Q2 2026 to treat KRAS-driven solid tumor cancers.

How does SIL204 work differently from traditional therapies?

SIL204 silences the production of oncogenic KRAS at the genetic level, rather than targeting existing mutant KRAS proteins like traditional small molecule inhibitors.

What is the market potential for SIL204?

The treatment addresses significant unmet needs in oncology, targeting cancers worth over $30 billion annually, underscoring its commercial viability.

$SLXN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SLXN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 03/20/2025

Full Release



Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silexion Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: SLXN) ("Silexion" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering RNA interference (RNAi) therapies for KRAS-driven cancers, today announced new positive preclinical data demonstrating SIL204's significant efficacy in human lung cancer cell lines.





The Company is also pleased to announce that it is in the process of conducting a new study examining the efficacy of SIL204 on a new previously untested KRAS mutation, the results of which it plans to release shortly. If positive, such results could further help establish SIL204 as a potential pan-KRAS treatment.





In parallel, Silexion's dual-route administration strategy, leveraging both intratumoral and systemic delivery approaches, remains on track. The Company continues to prepare for the initiation of a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in Q2 2026 to investigate SIL204 for the treatment of KRAS-driven solid tumor cancers.







Key Study Findings:







The study revealed significant dose-dependent inhibition in lung cancer cells harboring KRAS G12D mutations, with notable efficacy, highlighting SIL204's potential as a versatile therapeutic for lung cancer. The results also support Silexion’s lipid-conjugated delivery system for enhancing SIL204 drug entrance into tumor cells; overcoming a known barrier for siRNA technology and one which is critical for therapeutic efficacy in solid tumors.















Figure: SIL204 demonstrates dose-dependent inhibition in human lung cancer cells harboring KRAS G12D mutation showing robust efficacy at higher concentrations.







"These new findings provide compelling evidence of SIL204's enhanced delivery capabilities in lung cancer models," said Ilan Hadar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Silexion. "The ability of our lipid-conjugated siRNA to enter cancer cells represents a significant advantage for clinical applications, potentially overcoming a major challenge in RNAi therapeutics for solid tumors."





In May 2025, Silexion



announced



the completion of initial studies exploring SIL204's potential impact on colorectal and lung cancer, noting plans to conduct additional studies on lung cancer cell lines in the coming weeks. Today's announcement fulfills that commitment, providing further validation of SIL204's mechanism of action and broad potential across multiple KRAS-driven cancer types.





These new results provide further validation for Silexion's innovative approach to KRAS-targeting through RNA interference. Unlike small molecule inhibitors that target already-produced mutant KRAS proteins, SIL204 is designed to silence the production of oncogenic KRAS at the genetic level, preventing the production of these cancer-driving proteins at their source.





KRAS mutations are among the most common oncogenic drivers in human cancers, occurring in roughly 90% of pancreatic cancers, about 45% of colorectal cancers, and around 30% of lung cancers. Lung cancer represents a particularly significant opportunity, with over 2 million new cases diagnosed globally each year and limited treatment options for patients with KRAS mutations. Together, these three indications underpin global treatment markets already worth well over US $30 billion a year



1



, yet most KRAS variants remain difficult to target with conventional therapeutic approaches, underscoring the potential significance of Silexion's RNAi-based strategy and today's promising lung cancer data.





This announcement builds on Silexion's previously reported findings demonstrating SIL204's efficacy in both pancreatic and colorectal cancer models. Together, these results underscore the potential of SIL204 as a pan-KRAS treatment for multiple challenging cancer types characterized by historically difficult-to-drug KRAS mutations.







About Silexion Therapeutics







Silexion Therapeutics is a pioneering clinical-stage, oncology-focused biotechnology company developing innovative RNA interference (RNAi) therapies to treat solid tumors driven by KRAS mutations, the most common oncogenic driver in human cancers. The Company’s first-generation product, LODER™, has shown promising results in a Phase 2 trial for non-resectable pancreatic cancer. Silexion is also advancing its next-generation siRNA candidate, SIL204, designed to target a broader range of KRAS mutations and showing significant potential in preclinical studies. The Company remains committed to pushing the boundaries of therapeutic innovation in oncology, with a focus on improving outcomes for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. For more information please visit:



https://silexion.com









Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this communication, including statements regarding Silexion's business strategy, ongoing preclinical studies evaluating SIL204 in colorectal and lung cancer applications, potential expansion of development strategy, and the therapeutic potential of SIL204 across multiple cancer types, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by terminology such as "may", "should", "could", "might", "plan", "possible", "project", "strive", "budget", "forecast", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them, or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and actual results or events may differ materially from those projected or implied by those statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) Silexion's ability to successfully complete preclinical studies and initiate clinical trials; (ii) Silexion's strategy, future operations, financial position, projected costs, prospects, and plans; (iii) the impact of the regulatory environment and compliance complexities; (iv) expectations regarding future partnerships or other relationships with third parties; (v) Silexion's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash, including its ability to obtain additional capital; (vi) Silexion’s ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; and (vii) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by the Company, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 18, 2025. Silexion cautions you against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect current beliefs and are based on information currently available as of the date a forward-looking statement is made. Forward-looking statements set forth herein speak only as of the date they are made. Silexion undertakes no obligation to revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, except as otherwise required by law.







