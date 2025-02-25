Silexion Therapeutics Completes Initial Study of SIL-204 in Orthotopic Pancreatic Cancer Models

Silexion Therapeutics completes initial study of SIL-204 in pancreatic cancer models, assessing tumor growth and metastasis. Results expected in March 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Silexion Therapeutics Corp. announced the completion of its initial study evaluating SIL-204 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, marking a significant milestone in the development of RNA interference therapies for KRAS-driven cancers. This study is the first systematic evaluation of SIL-204 administered subcutaneously in orthotopic pancreatic cancer models, focusing on its ability to reduce primary tumor growth and metastatic spread. The utilization of orthotopic models offers greater translational value as they better simulate the human pancreatic cancer microenvironment. Silexion's leadership expressed cautious optimism regarding the findings, anticipating that the results will provide valuable insights into SIL-204's efficacy against both localized and metastatic pancreatic cancer. Initial study results are expected to be reported in March 2025, aiding the company's further development strategy.

Potential Positives

The completion of the initial study evaluating SIL-204 in orthotopic pancreatic cancer models marks a significant milestone in Silexion's development program.

This study's use of orthotopic models provides greater translational value, potentially offering more accurate insights into human pancreatic cancer biology and its treatment.

Silexion's SIL-204 has shown the potential to address both primary tumors and their metastases, broadening its therapeutic applications for difficult-to-treat cancers.

The anticipation of sharing initial results from the study in March 2025 indicates proactive communication and transparency with stakeholders about the company’s advancements.

Potential Negatives

Completion of the initial study does not guarantee successful results, leaving the therapeutic potential of SIL-204 uncertain until data is reported.

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, indicating potential risks and uncertainties regarding future clinical results, partnerships, and capital requirements.

The anticipation of results in March 2025 prolongs uncertainty for investors and stakeholders regarding the viability and progress of SIL-204.

FAQ

What is SIL-204?

SIL-204 is a next-generation siRNA candidate developed by Silexion targeted at treating KRAS-driven pancreatic cancers.

How does SIL-204 work in pancreatic cancer treatment?

SIL-204 employs RNA interference therapies to reduce tumor growth and metastasis in orthotopic pancreatic cancer models.

When will Silexion release results from the SIL-204 study?

The initial results from the SIL-204 study are expected to be shared in March 2025.

What is the significance of orthotopic models in this study?

Orthotopic models provide a more accurate representation of human pancreatic cancer biology and its metastatic behavior compared to standard models.

What are the future plans for Silexion regarding SIL-204?

Silexion plans to analyze the study data and incorporate findings into its development strategy for SIL-204 to broaden its therapeutic applications.

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silexion Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: SLXN) ("Silexion" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering RNA interference (RNAi) therapies for KRAS-driven cancers, today announced the completion of its initial study evaluating SIL-204 in orthotopic pancreatic cancer models. This milestone represents the first systematic evaluation of SIL-204 administered subcutaneously in clinically relevant pancreatic cancer models.







The study specifically evaluated two critical aspects of SIL-204's potential therapeutic profile:









SIL-204's ability to reduce primary tumor growth when administered systemically in orthotopic pancreatic cancer models, where human tumor cells are implanted directly into the pancreas





SIL-204's capacity to reduce metastatic spread from these orthotopic tumors to secondary organs







"Completing this initial study in orthotopic models represents a significant milestone in our SIL-204 development program," said Mitchell Shirvan, Ph.D., CSO of Silexion. "These clinically relevant models provide substantially more translational value than standard subcutaneous xenograft models, as they better represent both the complex microenvironment of pancreatic tumors and their characteristic metastatic behavior."





The orthotopic models used in this study are designed to more accurately reflect human pancreatic cancer biology by allowing tumors to develop in their native environment. This stands in contrast to subcutaneous xenograft models, where tumors grow beneath the skin rather than in the organ of origin. Importantly, orthotopic pancreatic models demonstrate metastatic spread patterns similar to human disease, enabling evaluation of potential therapies against both primary and metastatic disease.





"We are particularly excited about this initial study because it represents the first evaluation of SIL-204 against both primary tumors and their metastases following systemic administration," said Ilan Hadar, Chairman and CEO of Silexion. "Our team is currently analyzing the data, and we expect to begin reporting results in the coming weeks. We are cautiosly optimistic that the findings could provide important insights into SIL-204's potential to address both localized and metastatic pancreatic cancer, which could significantly broaden its therapeutic applications."





The Company anticipates sharing initial results from the study in March 2025. These results will inform Silexion's development strategy for SIL-204.







About Silexion Therapeutics







Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLXN) is a pioneering clinical-stage, oncology-focused biotechnology company developing innovative RNA interference (RNAi) therapies to treat solid tumors driven by KRAS mutations, the most common oncogenic driver in human cancers. The company's first-generation product, LODER™, has shown promising results in a Phase 2 trial for non-resectable pancreatic cancer. Silexion is also advancing its next-generation siRNA candidate, SIL-204, designed to target a broader range of KRAS mutations. The company remains committed to pushing the boundaries of therapeutic innovation in oncology, with a focus on improving outcomes for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. For more information please visit:



https://silexion.com









Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this communication, including statements regarding Silexion's business strategy and ongoing studies are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by terminology such as "may", "should", "could", "might", "plan", "possible", "project", "strive", "budget", "forecast", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and actual results or events may differ materially from those projected or implied in those statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) Silexion's ability to successfully complete preclinical studies and initiate clinical trials; (ii) Silexion's strategy, future operations, financial position, projected costs, prospects, and plans; (iii) the impact of the regulatory environment and compliance complexities; (iv) expectations regarding future partnerships or other relationships with third parties; (v) Silexion's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash, including its ability to obtain additional capital; and (vi) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by the company. Silexion cautions you against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect current beliefs and are based on information currently available as of the date a forward-looking statement is made. Forward-looking statements set forth herein speak only as of the date they are made. Silexion undertakes no obligation to revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, except as otherwise required by law.







Company Contact







Silexion Therapeutics Corp





Ms. Mirit Horenshtein Hadar, CFO







mirit@silexion.com









Capital Markets & IR Contact







ARX | Capital Markets Advisors





North American Equities Desk







silexion@arxadvisory.com





