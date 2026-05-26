Silexion Therapeutics Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Share Split; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Silexion Therapeutics Corp. (SLXN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company in RNA interference (RNAi) therapies for KRAS-driven cancers, announced a 1-for-10 reverse share split of its ordinary shares.

The adjustments will take effect after market close on May 28, 2026, with trading on a split-adjusted basis beginning at market open on May 29, 2026, under the existing ticker symbol "SLXN".

Following the split, every ten ordinary shares will be automatically combined into one share. A new CUSIP number will be assigned, and no fractional shares will be issued— eligible shareholders will receive rounded-up whole shares.

CEO Ilan Hadar described the move as "a deliberate step to preserve our Nasdaq listing and reinforce the capital structure that supports Silexion's clinical execution," He emphasized that the company is preparing to initiate its Phase 2/3 trial of SIL204 in locally advanced pancreatic cancer this quarter, and that a higher pre-share trading range could help reduce volatility, broaden investor participation, and improve flexibility for future financings.

The reverse split is intended to enable Silexion to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and strengthen its market position as it advances SIL204, a next-generation siRNA therapy targeting KRAS mutations in pancreatic cancer.

SLXN is currently trading at $0.44, down 11.54%.

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