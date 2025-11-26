Silexion Completes Toxicology Studies For SIL204; Phase 2/3 Pancreatic Cancer Trial To Begin In Q2

(RTTNews) - Silexion Therapeutics Corp. (SLXN) announced the successful completion of toxicology studies for SIL204, its next-generation RNA silencing (siRNA) therapy targeting mutated KRAS oncogenes in pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic cancer, particularly in its locally advanced form, remains one of the most lethal malignancies, with limited treatment options and extremely high mortality rates. Mutations in the KRAS oncogene are among the most common drivers of aggressive cancers, making them a critical target for novel therapies.

SIL204 is engineered as a next-generation siRNA therapy designed to abolish the expression of mutated KRAS proteins. The therapy incorporates enhanced cellular delivery and stability features, with preclinical data showing significant inhibition of cancer cell growth across multiple KRAS-mutated cell lines. In systemic administration models, SIL204 demonstrated positive anti-tumor activity in pancreatic cancer sites.

Recently completed toxicology studies confirmed that SIL204 does not cause systemic organ toxicity, clearing the path for regulatory submissions in Israel and Germany.

Silexion previously advanced a first-generation product, known as LODER (Local Drug EluteR), developed for locally advanced pancreatic cancer. In a Phase 2a clinical trial, LODER showed a positive trend compared to chemotherapy alone. Building on this foundation, Silexion has now engineered SIL204, a next-generation therapy with enhanced delivery, stability, and broader antitumor activity.

SIL204 is now progressing toward a Phase 2/3 trial in Q2 2026, with a unique integrated regimen combining intratumoral and systemic administration, aimed at evaluating its safety and efficacy in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

SLXN has traded in the range of $2.13 to $63.45 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $2.44, up 13.48%.

