Silex Systems Unveils 2024 AGM Plans

October 21, 2024 — 01:47 am EDT

Silex Systems Limited (AU:SLX) has released an update.

Silex Systems Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 22, 2024, as a hybrid event, allowing shareholders to participate either in person or online. The meeting will cover key financial reports and the election of a new Non-executive Director, with shareholders encouraged to engage and vote through the online platform. This offers a significant opportunity for investors to stay updated on Silex’s activities and strategic direction.

