Silex Systems Lists New Securities on ASX

Silex Systems Limited has announced the quotation of 77,750 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, under the code SLX, following the exercise of options or conversion of convertible securities. This move could be of interest to investors tracking the company’s growth and market strategies.

